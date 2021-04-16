V21 Machine Gun Shoot

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, carries a M240B to its firing position prior to the start of a machine gun range at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Apr. 16, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

