    CMSAF visits JBSA [Image 8 of 17]

    CMSAF visits JBSA

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Johnny Saldivar 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visits with members assigned to Cyber Proving Ground program Apr. 8, 2021, at Port San Antonio, Texas.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 20:36
    Photo ID: 6605007
    VIRIN: 210408-F-YQ806-0081
    Resolution: 3000x1986
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits JBSA [Image 17 of 17], by Johnny Saldivar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass
    Cyber Proving Ground

