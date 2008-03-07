Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Band of the Northeast performs at Rehoboth Beach

    REHOBOTH, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2008

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dawn Hoffman 

    553 Air National Guard Band of the Northeast (formerly Mid-Atlantic)

    Band of the Northeast performs a summer concert tour for the crowd at the Rehoboth Beach Grandstand in Rehoboth, Delaware

    Date Taken: 07.03.2008
    Date Posted: 04.18.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6604599
    VIRIN: 080703-Z-TF643-0024
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 241.61 KB
    Location: REHOBOTH, DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Band of the Northeast performs at Rehoboth Beach, by TSgt Dawn Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Band of the Northeast

