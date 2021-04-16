U.S. Army 1Lt. Ortega, Raymond, assigned to 101st Airborne Division, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 10:15 Photo ID: 6604418 VIRIN: 210416-A-RM286-1008 Resolution: 2582x1936 Size: 625.4 KB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Best Ranger Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.