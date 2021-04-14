210414-N-WQ732-8054 ARABIAN GULF (April 14, 2021) - A search and rescue swimmer, assigned to the French aircraft carrier FS Charles De Gaulle (R91), lands on the flight deck the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during a dry wench exercise in the Arabian Gulf, April 14. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 06:47 Photo ID: 6604316 VIRIN: 210414-N-WQ732-8054 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 707.94 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Flight Operations with Partner Nation [Image 3 of 3], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.