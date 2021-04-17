Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210417-N-UN585-1065 [Image 2 of 3]

    210417-N-UN585-1065

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Nicholas Fein, from Hayesville, North Carolina, scrubs rust off a hatch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210417-N-UN585-1065 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

