ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 17, 2021) Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Jason Muldowney, from Tampa, Florida, wipes down a bulkhead aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.18.2021 03:41 Photo ID: 6604254 VIRIN: 210417-N-UN585-1025 Resolution: 6007x4005 Size: 411.89 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210417-N-UN585-1025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.