Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Plot Points [Image 1 of 2]

    Plot Points

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. HENRY VILLARAMA 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    Teams plot their points while participating in a night orienteering event during the 2021 David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition (BRC) at Krilling Range on Fort Benning, Ga., April 17, 2021. The BRC is a three-day combat-focused military skills competition that challenges the physical and mental endurance of the competitor, highlighting tasks that Rangers routinely conduct in times of peace and war. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6604182
    VIRIN: 210417-A-AR102-2064
    Resolution: 3585x2386
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plot Points [Image 2 of 2], by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Plot Points
    Looking at You

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ranger
    airborne
    brc
    best ranger
    rltw
    brc2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT