Capt. John Bomsta of the Army National Guard looks on as his team member repels down a wall at the Tri towers Course at Todd Field during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger(U.S. Army photo by SSG Edward Bates)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6604151
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-OC230-0063
|Resolution:
|1991x2512
|Size:
|664.22 KB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Edward Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT