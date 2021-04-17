Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 8 of 8]

    BEST RANGER COMPETITION

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Bates 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    Capt. John Bomsta of the Army National Guard looks on as his team member repels down a wall at the Tri towers Course at Todd Field during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger(U.S. Army photo by SSG Edward Bates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6604151
    VIRIN: 210417-A-OC230-0063
    Resolution: 1991x2512
    Size: 664.22 KB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Edward Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION
    BEST RANGER COMPETITION

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ranger
    ft benning
    best ranger
    ranger regiment
    rltw
    BRC2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT