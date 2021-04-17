Capt. John Bomsta of the Army National Guard looks on as his team member repels down a wall at the Tri towers Course at Todd Field during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger(U.S. Army photo by SSG Edward Bates)

