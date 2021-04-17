A U.S. Army service member climbs a notched rope at the Tri towers Course at Todd Field during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger(U.S. Army photo by SSG Edward Bates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 23:45 Photo ID: 6604150 VIRIN: 210417-A-OC230-0055 Resolution: 1825x2738 Size: 538.12 KB Location: GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Edward Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.