Sgt. Maj. Eric Echavarria of the Unites States Army's Special Operations Command repels down from a platform at the Trip towers Course at Todd Field during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger(U.S. Army photo by SSG Edward Bates)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6604146
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-OC230-0024
|Resolution:
|2739x1826
|Size:
|747.19 KB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Edward Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
