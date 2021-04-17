U.S service members prepare a climbing rope at the Tri Towers Course at Todd Field during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 17, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger(U.S. Army photo by SSG Edward Bates)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6604144
|VIRIN:
|210417-A-OC230-0005
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|863.03 KB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, BEST RANGER COMPETITION [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Edward Bates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT