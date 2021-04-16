Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Sperle 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210416-N-GA608-1007
    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Tyronica Shaver, right, issues coveralls to Logistics Specialist 3rd Quatarius Powell aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 19:26
    Photo ID: 6604014
    VIRIN: 210416-N-GA608-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway, by PO3 Aaron Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    MKI
    MKIARG15MEU

