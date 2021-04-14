Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3]

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210414-N-WQ732-7011 ARABIAN GULF (April 14, 2021) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Austin Allaire, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Adam Dumbleton, right, perform preflight safety checks before an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, on the flight deck the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during operations in the Arabian Gulf, April 14. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 19:16
    Photo ID: 6604012
    VIRIN: 210414-N-WQ732-7011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 652.86 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT