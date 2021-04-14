Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 2 of 3]

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210414-N-WQ732-6006 ARABIAN GULF (April 14, 2021) Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class Zach Brown changes heat exchanges for a water-cooling pump aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during operations in the Arabian Gulf, April 14. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 19:16
    Photo ID: 6604011
    VIRIN: 210414-N-WQ732-6006
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 738.71 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY

