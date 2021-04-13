Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210413-N-WQ732-1050 ARABIAN GULF (April 13, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Laplause Moore signals to the pilots of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the “Chargers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, to land on the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, April 13. Monterey is supporting the IKE Carrier Strike Group while deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area and conducting naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 18:00
    Photo ID: 6603966
    VIRIN: 210413-N-WQ732-1050
    Resolution: 4926x3279
    Size: 734.61 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf
    USS Monterey Conducts Operations in the Arabian Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNAVY
    #C5F
    #ARABIANGULF
    #IKESCG2021
    #USSMONTEREY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT