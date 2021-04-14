Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life Savers [Image 3 of 6]

    Life Savers

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Alderman 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    Members with the Wyoming Air National Guard Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron practice life saving skills aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 145th North Carolina Air National Guard as part of Southern Strike exercise on April 14, 2021. Southern Strike is a large-scale, conventional and special operations exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center and is designed to maintain combat readiness, build relationships, strengthen interoperability and prepare for possible future contingency missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 17:47
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-QG327-0232
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
