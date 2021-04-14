Life Savers

Members with the Wyoming Air National Guard Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron practice life saving skills aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 145th North Carolina Air National Guard as part of Southern Strike exercise on April 14, 2021. Southern Strike is a large-scale, conventional and special operations exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center and is designed to maintain combat readiness, build relationships, strengthen interoperability and prepare for possible future contingency missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jon Alderman)

