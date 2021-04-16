U.S. Army Rangers compete in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelson Brooks)

