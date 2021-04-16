Gen. Ralph Puckett Jr visits U.S. Army Rangers who are competing in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kelson Brooks)

