Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Postgraduate School and U.S. Coast Guard R&D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Postgraduate School and U.S. Coast Guard R&amp;D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau and U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Commanding Officer Capt. Dan Keane sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Apr. 14, extending their previous three-year direct collaboration on joint research projects. The five-year extension will further optimize joint collaboration for specific research and educational outcomes that directly support defense priorities and Coast Guard statutory missions within the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy. (Screen capture by NPS Office of University Communications)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 09:00
    Photo ID: 6603684
    VIRIN: 210414-G-JY347-171
    Resolution: 1280x731
    Size: 546.74 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Postgraduate School and U.S. Coast Guard R&D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Postgraduate School and U.S. Coast Guard R&amp;D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions
    Naval Postgraduate School and U.S. Coast Guard R&amp;D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions
    Naval Postgraduate School and U.S. Coast Guard R&amp;D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Postgraduate School and U.S. Coast Guard R&amp;D Center to Jointly Research Maritime Solutions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorandum of Understanding
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Coast Guard
    Research and Development Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT