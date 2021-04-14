Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) retired Vice Adm. Ann E. Rondeau and U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Commanding Officer Capt. Dan Keane sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Apr. 14, extending their previous three-year direct collaboration on joint research projects. The five-year extension will further optimize joint collaboration for specific research and educational outcomes that directly support defense priorities and Coast Guard statutory missions within the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy. (Screen capture by NPS Office of University Communications)

