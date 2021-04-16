Officers, Sailors share experiences with Students during Navy Promotional Day at Eastview High School

GEORGETOWN, Texas – (April 16, 2021) Naval Aviator Cmdr. Michael Hanner, of Bloomington, Ill., the operations officer assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 (VFA-106), talks with Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students about his career as a F/A-18 pilot at East View High School during a Navy Promotional Day (NPD). “This was a great opportunity to come and speak to the students,” said. Hanner, who flew into Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in his F/A-18. “To be able to come here and share my experiences hopefully inspires students to do something that a lot of people will not be able to do.” Hanner joined America’s Navy after graduating from Southern Illinois University in 2002. An NPD is a proprietary recruitment program built specifically for the purpose of attracting the brightest, diverse college prospects, and showcasing opportunities for both military and civilian careers. The purpose of a NPD is to build and sustain strategic networks with high schools, universities and colleges. Its goal is to promote Navy Awareness within diverse and under-represented communities while building a pool of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) talent. Additionally, officers visited the campus as part of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach (JODO) program which brings successful Naval officers, from diverse backgrounds and cultures, out of the fleet for a short time and places them face-to-face with students and community leaders around the country in an effort to show what is possible to achieve through Naval service. Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

