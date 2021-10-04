210410-N-N0484-0008 SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (April 10, 2021) Navy Sailors, attached to Information Warfare Training Command Monterey and attend foreign language training offered by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, assist Habitat for Humanity workers in the construction of a house in Santa Cruz, California. (U.S. Navy photo)
This work, IWTC Monterey Sailors Proudly Serve Community as Goodwill Ambassadors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Monterey Sailors Proudly Serve Community as Goodwill Ambassadors
