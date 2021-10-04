Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Monterey Sailors Proudly Serve Community as Goodwill Ambassadors

    SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210410-N-N0484-0008 SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (April 10, 2021) Navy Sailors, attached to Information Warfare Training Command Monterey and attend foreign language training offered by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, assist Habitat for Humanity workers in the construction of a house in Santa Cruz, California. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Location: SANTA CRUZ, CA, US 
    This work, IWTC Monterey Sailors Proudly Serve Community as Goodwill Ambassadors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC Monterey

