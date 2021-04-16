Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210416-N-UN585-2050 [Image 12 of 12]

    210416-N-UN585-2050

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Dylan McMenamin, from Barnegat, New Jersey, left, is congratulated on advancing to his current rank by his fellow Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Frocking
    frocking ceremony
    USS Ross
    DDG 71

