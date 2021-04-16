210416-N-UN585-2017

ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Dylan McMenamin, from Barnegat, New Jersey, right, is frocked to his current rank by Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Darius Henton aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) while the ship is underway in the Atlantic Ocean, April 16, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

