    Makin Island Underway [Image 1 of 5]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210416-N-LD903-2176
    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 04:08
    Photo ID: 6603506
    VIRIN: 210416-N-LD903-2176
    Resolution: 5167x2731
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKIARG15MEU. MKI

