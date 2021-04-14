82 ERQS PJs HALO jump over East Africa

Airman 1st Class Andrew Fernandes, (left) and Tech. Sgt. David Golden (right), loadmasters assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, ride the ramp during a low level flight April 14, 2021, over Djibouti. The 75th frequently performs low level flight patterns around the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Victoria Hadden)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2021 03:14
|Photo ID:
|6603503
|VIRIN:
|210414-F-FN125-0296
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|460.73 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
