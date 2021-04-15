Makin Island Underway

210415-N-TF178-1084

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2021) – Mural artists U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jesse Moore, left, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hannah Wolf, an intelligence specialist with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, center, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Rothenberg-Roman, pose for a photo in front of a mural aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

