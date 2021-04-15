Makin Island Underway

210415-N-TF178-1065

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2021) – USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Capt. Thomas Ulmer, left, and Executive Officer Capt. Tony Chavez, view a newly unveiled mural in the ship’s fo’c’sle. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

