Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2021) – U.S. Marines and Sailors gather in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) for an unveiling presentation of a new mural. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

