    Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 5]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210415-N-TF178-1053
    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2021) – U.S. Marines and Sailors gather in the fo’c’sle aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) for an unveiling presentation of a new mural. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.17.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6603487
    VIRIN: 210415-N-TF178-1053
    Resolution: 5911x3941
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

