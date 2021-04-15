210415-N-TF178-1036

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 15, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hannah Wolf, an intelligence specialist with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, presents a mural aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)









































SOUTH CHINA SEA (April, 9 2021) – The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the South China Sea alongside the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations as part of a scheduled deployment to the region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.17.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6603486 VIRIN: 210415-N-TF178-1036 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1004.29 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.