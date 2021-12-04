Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB schools reopen for in-person learning [Image 2 of 2]

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing Commander, greets students and their family during the first day of physical in-person learning and grand reopening of Bailey Elementary School on Edwards Air Force Base, California, April 12. (Air Force photo by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 20:29
    VIRIN: 210412-F-HC101-1018
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, Edwards AFB schools reopen for in-person learning [Image 2 of 2], by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    412th Test Wing

