Minnesota National Guard supports Operation Safety Net

Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard work alongside law enforcement officers in St. Paul to secure critical infrastructure and maintain peace in the city, April 16, 2021. The Minnesota National Guard is working as part of Operation Safety Net, the public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right for people to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)

