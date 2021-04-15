Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard work alongside law enforcement officers in St. Paul to secure critical infrastructure and maintain peace in the city, April 16, 2021. The Minnesota National Guard is working as part of Operation Safety Net, the public safety effort to protect lives and property and ensure the right for people to peacefully protest during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard supports Operation Safety Net [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    St. Paul
    Minnesota National Guard
    civil unrest
    Operation Safety Net

