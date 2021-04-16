U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Irwin and Capt. Jacob Poag, assigned to Manuever Center of Excellence, compete in the M4 Qualification and Zero during the Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April, 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that challenges the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Katelyn Strange)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6603286
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-MC386-2031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|951.94 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Best Ranger 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Katelyn D Strange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
