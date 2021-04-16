CPT Pacheco, Filiberto and 1LT Spellacy, Kevin, assigned to 4th Infantry Division, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo By PFC Justin Yarborough)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 19:26
|Photo ID:
|6603284
|VIRIN:
|210416-A-NT242-3071
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger Competition 2021, by PFC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT