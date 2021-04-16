Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger Competition 2021

    GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Justin Yarborough 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    CPT Pacheco, Filiberto and 1LT Spellacy, Kevin, assigned to 4th Infantry Division, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo By PFC Justin Yarborough)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger Competition 2021, by PFC Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sof
    ranger
    fort benning
    airborne
    rltw
    brc2021

