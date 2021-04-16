Best Ranger Competition 2021

CPT Pacheco, Filiberto and 1LT Spellacy, Kevin, assigned to 4th Infantry Division, competes in the 2021 Best Ranger Competition on Fort Benning, Georgia, April 16, 2021. The David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of Best Ranger. (U.S. Army Photo By PFC Justin Yarborough)

