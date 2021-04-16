Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Knox personally procured moves

    Fort Knox personally procured moves

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Transportation officials say personally procured moves can go smoothly as long as Soldiers thoroughly review everything they’ll need to take into account, and their office has the information they need.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 14:57
    Photo ID: 6602794
    VIRIN: 210416-A-BB164-0001
    Resolution: 5032x2818
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox personally procured moves, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Experts say &lsquo;set yourself up for success&rsquo; when preparing a do-it-yourself military move

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    PCS
    Kentucky
    DITY move
    PPM
    personally procured move

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT