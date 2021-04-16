Kilo Company Graduation

New Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 16, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
