    Kilo Company Graduation [Image 3 of 11]

    Kilo Company Graduation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, April 16, 2021. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills and Marines Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

