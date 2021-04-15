Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation April 16, 2021 [Image 6 of 7]

    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation April 16, 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains, speaks with a group of recruit division commanders after a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation April 16, 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    graduation
    pass-in-review

