Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation April 16, 2021

Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, Chaplain of the Marine Corps and Deputy Chief of Chaplains, speaks with a group of recruit division commanders after a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 14:58
|Photo ID:
|6602768
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-BM202-3306
|Resolution:
|6416x4279
|Size:
|12.56 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
