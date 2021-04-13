210414-N-CJ510-0029 SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jesse Chavez, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Aidan Kutsch man a M-240B machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 14, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

