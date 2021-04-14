Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Theater Sustainment Command conducts medical evacuation training

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Godot Galgano 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers practice securing a Soldier into a Skedco basic rescue system during medical evacuation training at Godman Army Airfield, Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 15, 2021. The Special Troops Battalion coordinated with the 5th Battalion (General Support), 159th Aviation Regiment to conduct the training and this is the first of a series of training events planned to enhance unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Godot G. Galgano, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 13:38
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    This work, 1st Theater Sustainment Command conducts medical evacuation training, by SSG Godot Galgano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

