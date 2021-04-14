1st Theater Sustainment Command conducts medical evacuation training

1st Theater Sustainment Command Soldiers practice securing a Soldier into a Skedco basic rescue system during medical evacuation training at Godman Army Airfield, Fort Knox, Kentucky, April 15, 2021. The Special Troops Battalion coordinated with the 5th Battalion (General Support), 159th Aviation Regiment to conduct the training and this is the first of a series of training events planned to enhance unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Godot G. Galgano, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

