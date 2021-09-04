RIJEKA, Croatia (Apr. 09, 2021) Sailors from the deck department remove old paint from the anchor during regularly scheduled maintenance aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Rijeka, Croatia, Apr. 09, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 03:40
|Photo ID:
|6601745
|VIRIN:
|210409-N-GW139-1245
|Resolution:
|4220x3014
|Size:
|460.55 KB
|Location:
|RIJEKA, HR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams maintenance in Croatia [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT