Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) presents Nicholas Heller with a plaque celebrating his selection as the U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan U.S. Civilian of the Year for calendar year 2020. Heller was previously selected as the CFAY Civilian of the Year for 2020. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6601680 VIRIN: 210416-N-NS063-1079 Resolution: 4712x3145 Size: 775.43 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY civilian selected as CNRJ Civilian of the Year, by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.