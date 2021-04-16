Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAY civilian selected as CNRJ Civilian of the Year

    CFAY civilian selected as CNRJ Civilian of the Year

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Capt. Rich Jarrett, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) presents Nicholas Heller with a plaque celebrating his selection as the U.S. Naval Forces Japan/Navy Region Japan U.S. Civilian of the Year for calendar year 2020. Heller was previously selected as the CFAY Civilian of the Year for 2020. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6601680
    VIRIN: 210416-N-NS063-1079
    Resolution: 4712x3145
    Size: 775.43 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY civilian selected as CNRJ Civilian of the Year, by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    teamwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT