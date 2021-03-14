Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Playing for the Goddess of Mercy [Image 3 of 4]

    Playing for the Goddess of Mercy

    SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    03.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    TSgt Michael Mannella, a trombonist for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, performs during a memorial service. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 02:07
    Photo ID: 6601661
    VIRIN: 210314-N-EH855-0003
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SENDAI, MIYAGI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Playing for the Goddess of Mercy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride
    The Live Show Experience
    Playing for the Goddess of Mercy
    Brass Meets Rock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tsunami
    earthquake
    band of the pacific
    pacaf band
    great east japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT