Japanese audience members watch the Air Force Band of the Pacific's performance. The band is touring the Miyagi Prefecture in support of the 10th anniversary of the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 01:28 Photo ID: 6601622 VIRIN: 210312-N-EH855-0055 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 5.04 MB Location: MINAMISANRIKU, MIYAGI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Friend [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.