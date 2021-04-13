Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B Lightning II Recovery [Image 1 of 3]

    F-35B Lightning II Recovery

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210413-N-GR586-1098

    MISAWA, Japan (April 13, 2021) – An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, recovers at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. VMFA-121 is the first operational F-35 squadron in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Lightning II Recovery [Image 3 of 3], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35B
    NAF Misawa
    Green Knights
    VMFA-121

