F-35B Lightning II Recovery

MISAWA, Japan (April 13, 2021) – An F-35B Lightning II, assigned to the "Green Knights" of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, recovers at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. VMFA-121 is the first operational F-35 squadron in the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

