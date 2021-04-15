1st Lt. Angelo Mejia, assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts hands on training with an AT4 Light Anti-Tank Weapon during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 20:41
|Photo ID:
|6601338
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-AK380-151
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
