1st Lt. Angelo Mejia, assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts hands on training with an AT4 Light Anti-Tank Weapon during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

