    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge Training [Image 4 of 6]

    Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge Training

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to 25th Infantry Division conducts hands on training to restore breathing to a casualty during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 20:41
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge Training [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

