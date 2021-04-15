Pfc. Cameron Bechtel, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts hands on training with a MK-19 Grenade Launcher during Expert Infantryman Badge and Expert Soldier Badge Training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on April 15, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

