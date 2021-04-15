U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A cadet of the U.S. Air Force Academy walks towards the Terrazzo with Polaris and Arnold Hall fading into the background during a foggy morning in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 20:11
|Photo ID:
|6601302
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-NH566-1004
|Resolution:
|3600x2403
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Foggy Terrazzo [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT