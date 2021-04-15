Foggy Terrazzo

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A cadet of the U.S. Air Force Academy walks towards the Terrazzo with Polaris and Arnold Hall fading into the background during a foggy morning in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

