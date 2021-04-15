Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foggy Terrazzo [Image 3 of 3]

    Foggy Terrazzo

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- A cadet of the U.S. Air Force Academy walks towards the Terrazzo with Polaris and Arnold Hall fading into the background during a foggy morning in Colorado Springs, Colo., on April 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo/Joshua Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 20:11
    Photo ID: 6601302
    VIRIN: 210415-F-NH566-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foggy Terrazzo [Image 3 of 3], by Joshua Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFA

